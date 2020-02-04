NICL again turned into hub of corrupt practices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th February, 2020) The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) the sub-department ministry of commerce has once again turned into the hub of corrupt practices as officials allegedly grabbed billion of rupees without any fear and justification.The inner sources have revealed that the high level investigation has recently conducted against corrupt mafia in NICL.

The departmental committee of ministry of commerce has conducted the investigation.According to the report, the ex-general manager of NICL Amir Qurashi had allegedly grabbed Rs 31 million as investigation against his malpractice is in final stage.It further mentioned in report that corrupts officers of has allegedly looted Rs 7.8 million on the name of furniture in NICL Chairman House.Moreover, Rs.

130 million has embezzled on the name of office lift purchase.

Number of officers had been appointed on deputation in the tenure of PML_N government. Sources stated that officers appointed on top posts without any rule and regulation.

Sources further stated that officers had allegedly transferred Rs 5.4 million in their accounts on the name of license after wrong explain the budget.It also mentioned in report that NICL had recruited nine officers and later merged them without any recommendation of ministry of commerce.

These appointments now declared illegitimate as the officers included Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Ahmed General Manager, Samman Siddiqui Manager, Zafar Iqbal GM, Waheed Khan GM, Danish Khalid Manger, Ali Raza Alvi DM, Shahzad Sher Ali GM and others.

It mentioned that owing to the mega corruption the revenue of NICL has baldy declined as it decreased 22%. In number it reduced from Rs 2.5 billion to 1. 7 billion.