NICL Earned Remarkable Rs 10 Bn Plus Premium In 2019

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 03:40 PM

NICL earned remarkable Rs 10 bn plus premium in 2019

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) after having gone through difficult times in the past has now emerged as one of the top earners/performers as entity of the government and now stands on strong financial footing and as one of the highest tax payers contributing to the national exchequer.

NICL reported a remarkable Rs 10 billion plus record premium collected in the year 2019, supported by profitable business growth and a strong investment performance.

This was the first time that a company has achieved a milestone of a double digit premium.

The company's, underwriting premium was reported to be Rs 7.1 billion in the year 2018 and now at the end of the year 2019, their underwriting premium was collected to be over Rs 10 billion. This is big achievement for the current regime as the stigma associated with the company has now been shifted to commendation in 2010 with 41 % growth in underwriting premium.

The year 2019 proved as the highly profitable for the NICL with extraordinary performance to serve their valued and prestigious clients all over Pakistan.

The management is optimistic that 2020 will be more prospective and prosperous for NICL, for which a roadmap has already been chalked out board of Directors and Acting Chief Executive Officer.

This turn around could not be achieved without the support of its valuable clients, who support NICL during its tough days, keeping their trust on NICL and their management, and have attained its objective without losing any business/clients, on the contrary new prospective clients have been added to the NICL portfolio.

