NICL Shows Willingness To Assume Financial Risks Of Public Assets In AJK

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 10:09 PM

National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), working under the administrative control of the federal ministry of commerce, established under the National Insurance Act, 1986, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has shown its willingness to assume the financial risks connected to the public properties in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant move towards safeguarding the state-owned moveable and immoveable assets of AJ&K, a pivotal session was convened at the Kashmir Plan House in the state metropolis, organized by the Planning & Development Department of AJ&K.

Under the directives of Chief Secretary AJ&K, the session was headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Ms.

Midhat Shahzad, who witnessed the convergence of high-ranking officials and key stakeholders, according to an official press statement issued here on Wednesday.

The focal point of the session was the comprehensive presentation delivered by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

of the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), Khalid Hamid.

From the NICL, Khurrum Irshad, Zonal Head (North Zone) Islamabad, and Abdul Basit Khan, NICL AJK Branch Manager, who actively participated in the session underscored the company's commitment and needs to the region's insurance, the statement added.

APP/ahr/378

