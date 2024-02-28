NICL Shows Willingness To Assume Financial Risks Of Public Assets In AJK
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 10:09 PM
National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), working under the administrative control of the federal ministry of commerce, established under the National Insurance Act, 1986, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has shown its willingness to assume the financial risks connected to the public properties in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), working under the administrative control of the Federal ministry of commerce, established under the National Insurance Act, 1986, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has shown its willingness to assume the financial risks connected to the public properties in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
In a significant move towards safeguarding the state-owned moveable and immoveable assets of AJ&K, a pivotal session was convened at the Kashmir Plan House in the state metropolis, organized by the Planning & Development Department of AJ&K.
Under the directives of Chief Secretary AJ&K, the session was headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Ms.
Midhat Shahzad, who witnessed the convergence of high-ranking officials and key stakeholders, according to an official press statement issued here on Wednesday.
The focal point of the session was the comprehensive presentation delivered by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
of the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), Khalid Hamid.
From the NICL, Khurrum Irshad, Zonal Head (North Zone) Islamabad, and Abdul Basit Khan, NICL AJK Branch Manager, who actively participated in the session underscored the company's commitment and needs to the region's insurance, the statement added.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Mushaal stresses empowering women for establishment of inclusive, equitable soci ..
CM chairs meeting on 'Clean Punjab' initiative
Nawaz advises incoming govt to work diligently for overcoming economic challenge ..
Customs thwarts smuggling attempt of liquor, HSD
Four robbers arrested in Lahore
WASA disconnects 142 connections of defaulters
AIOU honors Kashmiri student Naseem Abdul Kareem for outstanding performance
Mehran University’s students secure first position in Sindh games
Kites and string rolls smuggling bid foiled
MNS university sign MoU with private industry on environment project
Inflammatory protein potential key to treating severe asthma: Study
OGDCL inaugurates Digital Drilling Hub
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal stresses empowering women for establishment of inclusive, equitable societies2 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting on 'Clean Punjab' initiative3 minutes ago
-
Nawaz advises incoming govt to work diligently for overcoming economic challenges3 minutes ago
-
Customs thwarts smuggling attempt of liquor, HSD5 minutes ago
-
Four robbers arrested in Lahore5 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 142 connections of defaulters5 minutes ago
-
Kites and string rolls smuggling bid foiled2 minutes ago
-
MNS university sign MoU with private industry on environment project2 minutes ago
-
PPP accuses PTI of undermining national sovereignty2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Rawat vegetable market to review administrative affairs40 minutes ago
-
SMEDA to organize training on “Effective Marketing Strategies & Skills for SMEs”40 minutes ago
-
Int'l Conference on combating human trafficking, bonded labour of women, girls in Pakistan held42 minutes ago