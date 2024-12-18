The outgoing Head of Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Pakistan, Mr Nicolas Lambert, paid a farewell visit to the Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, at the PRCS National Headquarters on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The outgoing Head of Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Pakistan, Mr Nicolas Lambert, paid a farewell visit to the Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, at the PRCS National Headquarters on Wednesday.

Nicolas Lambert commended the PRCS for its exemplary humanitarian efforts during the devastating 2022 floods and its ongoing recovery initiatives.

He acknowledged Chairman Laghari’s leadership in advancing impactful humanitarian programs and reaffirmed the ICRC’s dedication to supporting PRCS.

“Our partnership with PRCS forms the cornerstone of our mission in Pakistan. Together, we stand stronger in serving communities by delivering critical aid and support during times of need,”Nicolas Lambert remarked.

Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari expressed appreciation for the ICRC’s steadfast support and its pivotal role in reinforcing the PRCS as a National Society.

He highlighted key ICRC-supported programs such as National Society Development, Emergency Preparedness and Response, Restoring Family Links, First Aid, Media and Communication, and Risk Awareness and Safer Behavior initiatives.

Reflecting on Pakistan's geographical challenges, frequent natural disasters, and evolving humanitarian needs, Chairman Laghari stressed the necessity of enhancing capacity, expanding program outreach, and advancing the strong partnership between PRCS and ICRC.

He extended his best wishes to Nicolas Lambert for success in his future endeavors. The farewell meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening humanitarian action and collaboration in the years ahead.