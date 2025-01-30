NICU inaugurated in Children Hospital Abbottabad

Provincial Health Advisor, Ehtisam Ali and Chief Field Officer (CFO) of UNICEF Peshawar, Radoslaw Rzehak on Thursday inaugurated Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Women Children Hospital Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Provincial Health Advisor, Ehtisam Ali and Chief Field Officer (CFO) of UNICEF Peshawar, Radoslaw Rzehak on Thursday inaugurated Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Women Children Hospital Abbottabad.

District Health Officer, Shakil Sarwar, Regional Director Health Hazara, Dr. Amir Israr were also present on the occasion.

The health advisor told that modern NICU that comprise 45 beds would cater to the needs of Hazara Region patients.

He said that oxygen plant has also been installed with the support of UNICEF to ensure continuous supply of oxygen.

He also thanked UNICEF for extending cooperation to establish NICU and running nutritional program.

CFO UNICEF said that NICU would help mortality rates of new born babies and added that same unit has also been established in Bacha Khan Medical Complex.

He also reaffirmed commitment to support provincial government in its efforts to improve healthcare system.