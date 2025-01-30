Open Menu

NICU Inaugurated In Children Hospital Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM

NICU inaugurated in Children Hospital Abbottabad

Provincial Health Advisor, Ehtisam Ali and Chief Field Officer (CFO) of UNICEF Peshawar, Radoslaw Rzehak on Thursday inaugurated Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Women Children Hospital Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Provincial Health Advisor, Ehtisam Ali and Chief Field Officer (CFO) of UNICEF Peshawar, Radoslaw Rzehak on Thursday inaugurated Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Women Children Hospital Abbottabad.

District Health Officer, Shakil Sarwar, Regional Director Health Hazara, Dr. Amir Israr were also present on the occasion.

The health advisor told that modern NICU that comprise 45 beds would cater to the needs of Hazara Region patients.

He said that oxygen plant has also been installed with the support of UNICEF to ensure continuous supply of oxygen.

He also thanked UNICEF for extending cooperation to establish NICU and running nutritional program.

CFO UNICEF said that NICU would help mortality rates of new born babies and added that same unit has also been established in Bacha Khan Medical Complex.

He also reaffirmed commitment to support provincial government in its efforts to improve healthcare system.

Recent Stories

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillan ..

Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade tie ..

Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties

2 minutes ago
 Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-sta ..

Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary

2 minutes ago
 Punjab governor acknowledges business community’ ..

Punjab governor acknowledges business community’s role in economic growth

15 minutes ago
 Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Kh ..

Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman

5 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebra ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year

5 minutes ago
SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulatio ..

SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022

5 minutes ago
 KU decides to give final opportunity to students t ..

KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in ..

Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in inflation rate

5 minutes ago
 Police officials reviews security arrangements of ..

Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan

9 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akba ..

Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi

21 minutes ago
 Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan