NICVD Celebrates I Day With Enthusiasm
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) celebrated the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan with great fervor and patriotism.
The Executive Director of NICVD Professor Tahir Saghir led the flag-hoisting ceremony at the NICVD premises, which was attended by the faculty, staff, and other distinguished officials.
The event commenced with the recitation of the national anthem, followed by the hoisting of the national flag by Professor Tahir Saghir. The atmosphere was filled with pride and patriotism as everyone in attendance saluted the flag, symbolizing the unity and strength of the nation.
Speaking at the occasion, Professor Tahir Saghir expressed his deep reverence for the sacrifices made by the forefathers of the nation and emphasized the role of NICVD in contributing to the health and well-being of the people of Pakistan.
"The independence we enjoy today is a result of the relentless efforts of our ancestors. It is our duty to uphold their legacy by serving our nation with the utmost dedication. NICVD is committed to providing world-class cardiovascular care to the people of Pakistan, ensuring that every citizen has access to the best possible health services," he said.
Administrative Executive at NICVD Dr. Tariq Ahmed Shaikh also addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of unity and collective effort in building a prosperous Pakistan.
Syed Mustafa Hasan also spoke on the occasion.
The ceremony concluded with a collective prayer for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan.
The NICVD staff, including medical professionals and administrative personnel, participated in the event with great enthusiasm, reaffirming their commitment to the mission of NICVD and the nation.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days6 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel7 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan7 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st9 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest9 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production9 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 209 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children9 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates10 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC10 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"10 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas10 hours ago