NICVD Celebrates I Day With Enthusiasm

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) celebrated the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan with great fervor and patriotism.

The Executive Director of NICVD Professor Tahir Saghir led the flag-hoisting ceremony at the NICVD premises, which was attended by the faculty, staff, and other distinguished officials.

The event commenced with the recitation of the national anthem, followed by the hoisting of the national flag by Professor Tahir Saghir. The atmosphere was filled with pride and patriotism as everyone in attendance saluted the flag, symbolizing the unity and strength of the nation.

Speaking at the occasion, Professor Tahir Saghir expressed his deep reverence for the sacrifices made by the forefathers of the nation and emphasized the role of NICVD in contributing to the health and well-being of the people of Pakistan.

"The independence we enjoy today is a result of the relentless efforts of our ancestors. It is our duty to uphold their legacy by serving our nation with the utmost dedication. NICVD is committed to providing world-class cardiovascular care to the people of Pakistan, ensuring that every citizen has access to the best possible health services," he said.

Administrative Executive at NICVD Dr. Tariq Ahmed Shaikh also addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of unity and collective effort in building a prosperous Pakistan.

Syed Mustafa Hasan also spoke on the occasion.

The ceremony concluded with a collective prayer for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan.

The NICVD staff, including medical professionals and administrative personnel, participated in the event with great enthusiasm, reaffirming their commitment to the mission of NICVD and the nation.

