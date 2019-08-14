NICVD celebrates Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) celebrated Pakistan's 72nd Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express full support to Kashmiri brethren.

Executive Director NICVD, Professor Nadeem Qamar led the flag hoisting ceremony at NICVD front yard, which was decorated with national flags and buntings, said a statement on Wednesday.

A large number of staff marked their presence with renewed hopes of a prosperous Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Nadeem said the world was witnessing Pakistani nation's support for the Kashmiri people and Pakistan would continue extending its moral support to them till they achieve their right to self-determination.

"We will not leave them alone at any stage and Kashmiris and Pakistanis are one. Our grief is common as their tears move our hearts and we are standing by them and will continue to do so," Executive Director of NICVD further added.

Professor Nadeem Qamar said that no doubt, freedom was a huge blessing. Now the onus was upon us to present Pakistan as a highly reputable, progressive and prosperous country among the comity of nations by transforming Pakistan as per the visions of its founding leaders Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and AllamaMohammad Iqbal.