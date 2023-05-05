NICVD Chest Pain Unit to be establish in Taluka Hospital Kashmore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Haji Abdul Rauf Khan Khoso said that the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Chest Pain Unit would provide quality treatment facilities free of charge to the people not only in Kashmore but also in the suburbs of the district.

Haji Abdul Rauf Khan Khoso and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kashmore-Kandhkot Engineer Munawwar Ali Mithani and relevant officials of the NICVD Unit visited Taluka Hospital Kashmore and also inspected the building for NICVD Chest Pain Unit.

On this occasion, DC said, "NICVD is the best institution of the Sindh government, in which modern treatment facilities are being provided free of cost to heart patients of the whole country and also in different cities of Sindh." He said, "State-of-the-art chest pain units of NICVD have been set up, which is a great facility for elderly cardiac patients there."He also said, "The NICVD chest pain unit will be inaugurated in Taluka Hospital Kashmore soon."