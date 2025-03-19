Open Menu

NICVD Denies Allegations Regarding Additional Charge Of COO To Wasif Shahzad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 09:46 PM

NICVD denies allegations regarding additional charge of COO to Wasif Shahzad

National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) has denies allegations against Wasif Shahzad regarding his assignment as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Institute and said Wasif not a "ghost employee"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) has denies allegations against Wasif Shahzad regarding his assignment as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Institute and said Wasif not a “ghost employee”. He is playing a key role in strengthening the institution's operational framework.

Wasif Shahzad is a highly qualified professional with extensive experience in the healthcare sector.

He has held leadership positions in well-reputed hospitals across the country and brings valuable expertise to NICVD.

His additional acting charge as COO was granted following due process and with the approval of the competent authority, statement added.

The media was urged to refrain from spreading misinformation and to verify facts before making baseless accusations. NICVD remains committed to transparency, excellence in patient care, and institutional integrity.

