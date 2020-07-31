NICVD establishes 18th Chest Pain Unit at Keamari, Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh has inaugurated its 18th "Chest Pain Unit" at Keamari, to facilitate patients with chest pain with easy access and free of cost services.

PPP MNA, Abdul Qadir Patel formally inaugurated the Chest Pain Unit on Friday, at Keamari, Adjacent to St. George Church, Napier Mole Road, Opposite Special Branch head office here, said a statement.

Talking to media, Abdul Qadir Patel termed the establishment of the 18th Chest Pain Unit at "Keamari Karachi" as another gift for the people of Karachi.

He said that this Chest Pain Unit will link with the main NICVD, where all cardiac care facilities, including angiography, angioplasty and cardiac surgeries are available.

He said that NICVD has introduced a new era of heart healthcare with the inauguration of "Chest Pain Units" to serve the nation at their quick approachable areas.

This service is one of its kinds and is available for 24/7 throughout the year.

The PPP MNA further added that in these CPUs a total of 408,886 patients have been treated and saved over 9,327 lives, since inception to date, which is incomparable performance by any means in the world.

He said every district of Sindh and major towns would be equipped with chest pain units so that people could be provided timely first aid in case of heart attacks.

He maintained and added that Sindh Government is providing quality healthcare facilities to masses near to their abodes which are evident from establishment of Satellite Centers and Chest Pain Units of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in the province.