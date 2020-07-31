UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NICVD Establishes 18th Chest Pain Unit At Keamari, Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 06:00 PM

NICVD establishes 18th Chest Pain Unit at Keamari, Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh has inaugurated its 18th "Chest Pain Unit" at Keamari, to facilitate patients with chest pain with easy access and free of cost services.

PPP MNA, Abdul Qadir Patel formally inaugurated the Chest Pain Unit on Friday, at Keamari, Adjacent to St. George Church, Napier Mole Road, Opposite Special Branch head office here, said a statement.

Talking to media, Abdul Qadir Patel termed the establishment of the 18th Chest Pain Unit at "Keamari Karachi" as another gift for the people of Karachi.

He said that this Chest Pain Unit will link with the main NICVD, where all cardiac care facilities, including angiography, angioplasty and cardiac surgeries are available.

He said that NICVD has introduced a new era of heart healthcare with the inauguration of "Chest Pain Units" to serve the nation at their quick approachable areas.

This service is one of its kinds and is available for 24/7 throughout the year.

The PPP MNA further added that in these CPUs a total of 408,886 patients have been treated and saved over 9,327 lives, since inception to date, which is incomparable performance by any means in the world.

He said every district of Sindh and major towns would be equipped with chest pain units so that people could be provided timely first aid in case of heart attacks.

He maintained and added that Sindh Government is providing quality healthcare facilities to masses near to their abodes which are evident from establishment of Satellite Centers and Chest Pain Units of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in the province.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh World Road Napier St. George Church Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Turkmenistan in fight aga ..

36 minutes ago

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violation in Syria, T ..

49 minutes ago

Report Finds New Zealand Forces Misled Authorities ..

49 minutes ago

EU Welcomes Release of 6 Bahai Community Members A ..

49 minutes ago

Human Fraternity Document a source of inspiration: ..

2 hours ago

China star Wu Lei 'turns down Premier League' to s ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.