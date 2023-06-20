NICVD establishes 26th Chest Pain Unit in Kashmore

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in collaboration with the Sindh Government on Tuesday launched its 26th chest pain unit in Kashmore at Taluka Hospital aimed at helping patients experiencing chest pain with immediate and easy access and free of cost services

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in collaboration with the Sindh Government on Tuesday launched its 26th chest pain unit in Kashmore at Taluka Hospital aimed at helping patients experiencing chest pain with immediate and easy access and free of cost services.

PPP Leader Sardar Saleem Jan Khan Mazari, Executive Director of SICVD Professor Jawaid Akbar Sial and Chief Operating Officer of NICVD Dr. Sohail Khan formally inaugurated the Unit.

On the occasion, the Chief Operating Officer of NICVD Dr. Sohail Khan lauded the NICVD "for introducing a new era in the field of heart healthcare," and added that the CPU would make it easier for the public to access health facilities.

Dr. Khan further stated that the concept of CPUs was a unique one and told media persons that the NICVD had treated more than 1 million patients at these units to date.

He said that in Karachi and the other cities of the province, we are using containers to provide emergency treatment to patients and added that a network of CPUs and satellite centres was reflective of the spirit and efforts of the government.

"These NICVD Satellites and Units saved thousands of lives every year. He said, and pledged to continue extending such health services to the rural areas of Sindh.

"The CPU at Kashmore will cover a big population spread over a vast area, including Kandhkot," He said, adding that patients suffering from heart attack would be provided emergency treatment at the CPU to save their lives and then be shifted to NICVD Sukkur hospital, where a team of cardiologists would always be ready to undertake Primary angioplasty.

Addressing the gathering, Professor Jawaid Akbar Sial said the NICVD is one of the best cardiac hospitals in the world, and observed that it was providing relevant treatment to patients free of cost. Its CPUs have provided treatment to a total of one million patients and saved more than 25,000 lives (of those in a serious condition) across the province.

"After the establishment of NICVD CPU in Kashmore, now we are able to serve the people of the city and its peripheries more efficiently," he said and added that the NICVD is the flagship programme of the Sindh government, through which top of the line healthcare facilities are being extended to the entire province.

Congratulating the NICVD administration especially its executive director Professor Nadeem Qamar for their efforts in the establishment of Chest Pain Unit in Kashmore, Sardar Saleem Jan Mazari said this NICVD Chest Pain Unit is a gift for the people of Kasmore and its peripheries, the unit will provide state of the art cardiac facilities to patients totally free of cost.