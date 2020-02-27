UrduPoint.com
NICVD Establishes In 16th CPU In Sindh

National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) here on Thursday opened its chest pain unit (CPU) at Cantonment General Hospital, Karachi - Saddar, aimed at providing emergency cardiac care to the patients in need

National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) here on Thursday opened its chest pain unit (CPU) at Cantonment General Hospital, Karachi - Saddar, aimed at providing emergency cardiac care to the patients in need.

Executive Director of NICVD, Prof Nadeem Qamar speaking on the occasion said the latest facility has brought the total number of such units to 16 in Sindh and that five more are planned to be set up, in cities other than Karachi, during the current year.

"Since the establishment of first of the CPUs in Karachi some two years ago we have been able to attend more than 333,682 patients, including 7,882 having acute heart attack, through the chain of these units," he said.

Reiterating that idea is to facilitate chest pain patients, mainly comprising commuters as well as those living in areas with poor accessibility to emergency cardiac care, he said these are well equipped with diagnostic facilities along with provision for resuscitation.

"CPUs are essentially to provide preliminary emergency care to people exposed to heart attack and after initial treatment patients are shifted to tertiary care setup at NICVD," said the senior cardiac surgeon.

About NICVD itself he said world class cardiac care services are available there.

