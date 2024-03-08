NICVD honored with 16th Corporate Social Responsibility Awards-2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) proudly announces its recognition at the prestigious 16th Corporate Social Responsibility Awards held in Islamabad.

According to statement issued here on Friday, the Administrative Executive of the NICVD Dr. Tariq Ahmed Shaikh received the award on behalf of institute from the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Chaudhary Latif Akbar.

Congratulating the NICVD team, Executive Director Prof Tahir Saghir said that the esteemed award acknowledges NICVD's unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility and its significant contributions to the betterment of society. The institute's dedication to advancing cardiovascular health and fostering community well-being has earned them this distinguished accolade.

Prof. Saghir further added that in a short span of 7 years, NICVD established 10 full-fledged hospitals and 28 Chest Pain Units across Sindh. The network of NICVD hospitals and Chest Pain Units have been providing prompt and easily accessible cardiac services to the people of Pakistan, totally free of cost.

On the occasion, Dr. Tariq Ahmed Shaikh expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "This award is a testament to NICVD's tireless efforts in promoting cardiovascular health and ensuring a positive impact on the communities we serve. It serves as motivation to continue our mission of providing accessible, quality healthcare and promoting a healthier society, he added.

He further said that NICVD, at the forefront of cardiovascular care and research, has consistently demonstrated a deep sense of responsibility towards the community. Through innovative healthcare initiatives and community outreach programs, NICVD continues to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals affected by cardiovascular diseases.

Dr. Shaikh added that The 16th Corporate Social Responsibility Award reaffirms NICVD's standing as a beacon of excellence in healthcare, embodying the values of social responsibility, compassion, and commitment to public health.