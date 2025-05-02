NICVD offers free Life-Saving Heart surgeries to Pakistani siblings referred back from India

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 09:36 PM
In a swift and humanitarian response, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Karachi, has stepped forward to take complete responsibility for the treatment of two Pakistani children, a 9-year-old boy Abdullah and his 7-year-old sister Minsa, both suffering from congenital heart conditions
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) In a swift and humanitarian response, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Karachi, has stepped forward to take complete responsibility for the treatment of two Pakistani children, a 9-year-old boy Abdullah and his 7-year-old sister Minsa, both suffering from congenital heart conditions.
After the family’s abrupt return to Pakistan, NICVD formed a high-level medical board to assess Abdullah and his sister’s condition and offer expert medical guidance.
The board comprised a pediatric cardiac surgeon, pediatric cardiologist, anesthesiologist, and CT imaging specialist, all of whom conducted a comprehensive diagnostic review of the case.
Following the detailed assessment, the medical board confirmed that both Abdullah and his younger sister can undergo heart surgeries safely at NICVD, eliminating any further need for treatment abroad.
The children’s father was given a thorough briefing by NICVD’s senior medical team, who explained the surgical plan, recovery process, and expected outcomes.
Reassured by the team’s expertise and NICVD’s infrastructure, the father expressed complete satisfaction with the hospital's preparedness.
He noted that NICVD has given the family new hope after the emotional and financial toll of the failed attempt in India.
The father has traveled to the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi for a second opinion, after which the surgery will be scheduled at NICVD.
Importantly, both pediatric cardiac surgeries will be performed entirely free of cost, in line with NICVD’s and Sindh Government’s vision to offer state-of-the-art, world-class cardiac care to every Pakistani without any financial burden.
NICVD remains the leading institute in Pakistan for pediatric and adult cardiac care, providing services that are often not even accessible abroad, and proudly continues to uphold its mission:“No cardiac patient in Pakistan should be deprived of treatment.”
