Open Menu

NICVD Organises Annual Symposium On Advances In Cardiovascular Care

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 11:00 PM

NICVD organises annual Symposium on advances in Cardiovascular Care

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and the Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD) organized first annual Symposium on Advances in Cardiovascular Care, a two-day event held here in a local hotel, with an aim to explore cutting-edge advancements and key challenges in cardiovascular healthcare.

The inaugural ceremony, graced by Sindh Minister for Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho as the chief guest, witnessed enthusiastic participation from healthcare professionals, researchers, and policymakers.

The ceremony was led by Prof. Tahir Saghir, Executive Director of NICVD, and Prof. Jawaid Akbar Sial, Executive Director of SICVD, who extended their gratitude to the Sindh Government for its unwavering support in revolutionizing cardiac care.

Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho commended NICVD and SICVD for their relentless efforts to advance cardiovascular healthcare in Pakistan and for organizing this groundbreaking symposium.

She highlighted the Sindh Government's commitment to supporting initiatives that ensure accessible, world-class medical care for all citizens.

To mark the occasion, shields and souvenirs were exchanged, with Health Minister, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho presenting awards to Prof. Tahir Saghir and Prof. Jawaid Akbar Sial for their outstanding contributions, and receiving mementos from them in return.

Before the inaugural ceremony, the symposium commenced with a special session on Environment and Cardiovascular Health, highlighting the profound connection between environmental factors and cardiovascular well-being.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab participated a session related to pollution and public health as chief guest while Prof. Khawar Kazmi, Head of Preventive Cardiology, NICVD, Dr. Zafar Fatimi, Dr. Romaina Iqbal from Aga Khan University, Shahid Abdullah and others also spoke in the symposium.

Recent Stories

FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes

FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes

34 minutes ago
 Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bo ..

Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bolster economic growth

34 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing approvals for 1,300 citizens i ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of ..

Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong ..

2 hours ago
 Extreme climate events in 2024 disrupted 242 milli ..

Extreme climate events in 2024 disrupted 242 million students: UNICEF

2 hours ago
SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees

SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees

2 hours ago
 UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza

UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza

3 hours ago
 Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate ..

Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Av ..

3 hours ago
 PM establishes special task force to curb groups i ..

PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking

3 hours ago
 Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiq ..

Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal

3 hours ago
 Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged pol ..

Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan