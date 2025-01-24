NICVD organises annual Symposium on advances in Cardiovascular Care

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and the Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD) organized first annual Symposium on Advances in Cardiovascular Care, a two-day event held here in a local hotel, with an aim to explore cutting-edge advancements and key challenges in cardiovascular healthcare.

The inaugural ceremony, graced by Sindh Minister for Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho as the chief guest, witnessed enthusiastic participation from healthcare professionals, researchers, and policymakers.

The ceremony was led by Prof. Tahir Saghir, Executive Director of NICVD, and Prof. Jawaid Akbar Sial, Executive Director of SICVD, who extended their gratitude to the Sindh Government for its unwavering support in revolutionizing cardiac care.

Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho commended NICVD and SICVD for their relentless efforts to advance cardiovascular healthcare in Pakistan and for organizing this groundbreaking symposium.

She highlighted the Sindh Government's commitment to supporting initiatives that ensure accessible, world-class medical care for all citizens.

To mark the occasion, shields and souvenirs were exchanged, with Health Minister, Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho presenting awards to Prof. Tahir Saghir and Prof. Jawaid Akbar Sial for their outstanding contributions, and receiving mementos from them in return.

Before the inaugural ceremony, the symposium commenced with a special session on Environment and Cardiovascular Health, highlighting the profound connection between environmental factors and cardiovascular well-being.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab participated a session related to pollution and public health as chief guest while Prof. Khawar Kazmi, Head of Preventive Cardiology, NICVD, Dr. Zafar Fatimi, Dr. Romaina Iqbal from Aga Khan University, Shahid Abdullah and others also spoke in the symposium.