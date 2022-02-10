UrduPoint.com

NICVD Rejects All Allegations Related To Stopage Of Free Medical Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

NICVD rejects all allegations related to stopage of free medical facilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :NICVD denies all the allegations that any kind of treatment provided free at NICVD has been stopped, According to a statement released here on Thursday.

NICVD does all treatment based on medical evidences which currently shows that the survival benefits of angioplasty in only during heart attack (Primary Angioplasty) or in unstable Angina (heart attack knocking on the door), in these two conditions there is survival benefit with Angioplasty.

The Evidences clearly show that Angioplasty in patients with Chronic Angina there is no survival benefit. There is only symptomatic benefit. Which can also be achieved with medicines.

The benefit of Angioplasty for controlling of Angina is only when the medical treatment fails.

NICVD is World's largest Centre for Primary Angioplasty. NICVD did more than 25,000 Primary Angioplasties and patients with unstable Angina in 2021.

For Elective Angioplasty, NICVD has a heart team, which comprises Cardiac Surgeon and Interventional Cardiologists. The Heart Team meets every day and decides if any patient's medical treatment has failed that patient is referred for Elective Angioplasty and those are done totally free of cost.

NICVD continues to serve the people of Pakistan, providing state-of-the-art treatment to everyone.

NICVD, which has 10 state-of-the-art hospitals and 23 Chest Pain Units, provide all sort of treatment totally free of cost, where medically indicated.

>