NICVD sets up 11th Chest Pain Unit in Tando Bago

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD), in collaboration with the Government of Sindh has inaugurated its 11th Chest Pain Unit in Tando Bago, District Badin to facilitate patients with chest pain with easy access and free of cost services.

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Sindh, Dr.

Azra Fazal Pechuho, Executive Director, NICVD Professor Nadeem Qamar and Advisor to IT Minister, Sindh Zainulabedin formally inaugurated the Chest Pain Unit on Saturday, said a statement issued here.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho said that NICVD is the best cardiac hospital in the world, treating millions of people free of cost.

Addressing on the occasion, Prof. Nadeem Qamar said that NICVDs CPUs treated more than 234, 882 patients and saved over 6,270 lives in different locations in Karachi and Ghotki.