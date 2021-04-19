NICVD sets up health facility at Malir Cantonment

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh has established its 31st Centre now at "Malir Cantonment, CMB Heath Center to facilitate patients with chest pain with easy access and free of cost services.

The soft opening of the Centre held on Monday in a ceremony, which was attended by Executive Director NICVD, Professor Nadeem Qamar and other officials concerned, said a statement.

The Centre at Malir Cantonment, is 16 Chest Pain Unit of NICVD in Karachi Metropolitan; Moreover, one Chest Pain Unit in Tando Bago, one in Ghotki, one in Jacobabad, one in Umerkot and one in Tando Allahyar, are functional and providing state-of-the-art cardiac care and treatment to patients at their doorstep totally free of cost.

From a single solo hospital, NICVD has been transformed into world's largest healthcare network in short span of 4 years, included; 10 full-fledged hospitals and 21 Chest Pain Units.

On the occasion, ED NICVD, Prof. Nadeem Qamar termed the establishment of the 31st Centre at "Malir Cantonment" as another gift for the people of Karachi.

He highlighted that this Centre will link with the main NICVD, where all cardiac care facilities, including Primary PCI, Angioplasty, Cardiac Surgeries and other state-of-the-art facilities are available.

In these CPUs a total of 534,124 patients have been treated and saved over 11,647 lives, since inception till March 2021, which is incomparable performance by any means in the world.

Shortly, every district of Sindh and major towns would be equipped with NICVD's Chest Pain Units so that people could be provided timely first aid in case of heart attacks.

He said that NICVD in collaboration with the Government of Sindh is providing quality healthcare facilities to the nation totally free of cost; which are evident from establishment of Satellite Centers and Chest Pain Units.