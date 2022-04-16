NICVD sets up its 24th Chest Pain Unit at Shikarpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Energy, Mr. Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Saturday formally inaugurated the 24th Chest Pain Unit (CPU) of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) here at RBUT Civil Hospital, Shikarpur

Terming NICVD as an example of good governance by the PPP-led Sindh government, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said the government is serving the masses with the establishment of state-of-the-art health facilities.

"After establishment of NICVD CPU in Shikarpur, now we will be able to serve the people of the city more efficiently," he said and added that the NICVD is the flagship programme of the Sindh government, through which top of the line healthcare facilities are being extended to the entire province.

Felicitating NICVD and its entire team, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh maintained that PPP-led provincial government not only focused for the development of one city but also believes provision of world class health facilities in the entire province.

On the occasion, Doctors of NICVD said that if a patient comes to CPUs, he or she becomes our responsibility. If the patient needs any intervention including angiography or angioplasty, he or she is immediately rushed to the main NICVD.

They further said the NICVD's Chest Pain Unit network had examined over 741,113 patients during the last 6 years, of whom 270,624 were cardiac patients and 16,123 were having heart attacks, whose lives were saved by timely interventions at these chest pain units.

The doctors maintained and added that NICVD in collaboration with the Government of Sindh is providing quality healthcare facilities to the nation totally free of cost; which are evident from establishment of Satellite Centers and Chest Pain Units in the province.