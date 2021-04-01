UrduPoint.com
NICVD Sets Up Its 30th Center At DHQ Hospital Tando Allahyar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:10 PM

NICVD sets up its 30th Center at DHQ Hospital Tando Allahyar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in collaboration with Sindh Government has established its 30th Center at District Head Quarter Hospital Tando Allahyar to facilitate patients with chest pain with easy access and free of cost services.

MNA Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani who formally inaugurated the Chest Pain Unit on Thursday termed the establishment of the 30th Center at Tando Allahyar as a gift for the people of the city and its peripherals. He said that this Center would link with NICVD Hyderabad where all cardiac care facilities, including Primary PCI, Angioplasty, Echocardiography, OPD, Admission, and other state-of-the-art facilities were available.

He was of the view that NICVD has introduced a new era of heart healthcare with the inauguration of "Chest Pain Units" to serve the nation at their quick approachable areas. "This service is one of its kinds and is available round the clock throughout the year," he added.

The Executive Director of NICVD, Prof. Nadeem Qamar in his message which read out on the occasion said the NICVD Chest Pain Units were well-equipped facility and have the appropriate diagnostic testing available to identify patients with an acute heart attack and was also equipped to resuscitate patients who become unstable.

The CPUs were functionally designed for providing preliminary emergency care to heart attack patients, he informed, adding that after providing initial treatment, the patient would be shifted immediately to the tertiary care setup at NICVD Cath Lab.

He urged the national and local media to disseminate information about these CPUs as during last four years, cardiologists and technicians at these CPUs placed at 15 different locations in Karachi and one each in Ghotki, Tando Bago, Jacobabad and Umerkot, saved thousands lives who were having heart attacks but could not reach at any tertiary-care hospital on time due to traffic congestion.

In these CPUs, he informed that a total of 517,178 patients have been treated and saved over 11,358 lives, since inception till February 2021 which was incomparable performance by any means in the world. Shortly, every district of Sindh and major towns would be equipped with NICVD's Chest Pain Units so that people could be provided timely first aid in case of heart attacks.

He maintained that NICVD in collaboration with Sindh Government was providing quality healthcare facilities to the nation totally free of cost; which were evident from establishment of Satellite Centers and Chest Pain Units in the province.

