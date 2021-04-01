NICVD sets up its 30th Centre at Tando Allahyar (DHQ Hospital)

National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh has established its 30th Centre at "Tando Allahyar, District Head Quarter Hospital" to facilitate patients with chest pain with easy access and free of cost services

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh has established its 30th Centre at "Tando Allahyar, District Head Quarter Hospital" to facilitate patients with chest pain with easy access and free of cost services.

Pakistan Peoples Party's MNA, Mr. Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani formally inaugurated the Chest Pain Unit on Thursday. The management of NICVD and other officials were also present, said the statement released here on Thursday.

On the occasion, taking to media, PPP MNA, Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani termed the establishment of the 30th Centre at "Tando Allahyar" as gift for the people of city and its peripheries, saying this Centre will link with NICVD Hyderabad, where all cardiac care facilities, including Primary PCI, Angioplasty, Echocardiography, OPD, Admission, and other state-of-the-art facilities are available.

He said that NICVD has introduced a new era of heart healthcare with the inauguration of "Chest Pain Units" to serve the nation at their quick approachable areas. This service is one of its kinds and is available for 24/7 throughout the year.

Executive Director of NICVD, Professor Nadeem Qamar said in his message that NICVD Chest Pain Units are well-equipped facility and has the appropriate diagnostic testing available to identify patients with an acute heart attack and is also equipped to resuscitate patients who become unstable.

CPUs are functionally design for providing preliminary emergency care to heart attack patients. After providing initial treatment, the patient will be shifted immediately to the tertiary care setup at NICVD Cath Lab.

"I would urge the national and local media to disseminate information about these CPUs as during last 4 years, cardiologists and technicians at these CPUs placed at 15 different locations in Karachi and 1 in Ghotki 1 in Tando Bago, 1 in Jacobabad and 1 in Umerkot, saved thousands lives who were having heart attacks but could not reach at any tertiary-care hospital on time due to traffic congestion", he added.

In these CPUs a total of 517,178 patients have been treated and saved over 11,358 lives, since inception till February 2021, which is incomparable performance by any means in the world. Shortly, every district of Sindh and major towns would be equipped with NICVD's Chest Pain Units so that people could be provided timely first aid in case of heart attacks.

Professor Nadeem Qamar maintained and added that NICVD in collaboration with the Government of Sindh is providing quality healthcare facilities to the nation totally free of cost; which are evident from establishment of Satellite Centers and Chest Pain Units in the province.