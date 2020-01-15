NICVD surgeons successfully perform His bundle pacing procedure

Surgeons at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), successfully implanted His Bundle Pacemaker on two of the patients admitted with slow heart rate and exposed high to cardiac failure conditions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Surgeons at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), successfully implanted His Bundle Pacemaker on two of the patients admitted with slow heart rate and exposed high to cardiac failure conditions.

The procedure claimed to be conducted for the first ever time in the country, were performed upon Noor-ul-ddin (45 years) and Shamim Baig (80 years) by a team led by Dr. Azam Shafquat (Professor of Cardiac Electrophysiology - NICVD), Dr. Faisal Qadir (Assistant Professor of Cardiac Electrophysiology - NICVD) and Dr. Rehan Karim (EP consultant - University of Minnesota, USA).

Dr. Azam Shafquat talking to media said the procedures were performed without any complications and that both patients were recovering fast and will be discharged soon.

About relevance of His bundle pace making, he said human heart has an electrical system that makes it contract regularly, however, in case the system's get damaged the heart muscles becomes very uncoordinated and weak.

"In His bundle pacing, we place a wire into the natural electrical system of the heart and connect it to a pacemaker battery so that the natural electrical system starts working again," elaborated the surgeon.

This, he said turns the heart muscle coordinated and stronger ultimately improving life quality as well as span of the affected individuals.

Executive Director of NICVD, Professor Nadeem Qamar present on the occasion said NICVD has achieved another milestone by performing His bundle pacing procedure for the first time in the country.

Citing this to be a new frontier in the treatment of heart, the senior cardiologist said it is a feasible method for delivering permanent pace and also does not cause many of the complications.

In reply to a query, Dr. Qamar said it replaces the standard verticular lead that stimulates the patient's own electrical system and decreases the burden on heart.