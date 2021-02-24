UrduPoint.com
NICVD Wins Ten Awards For Corporate Social Responsibility 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

NICVD wins ten awards for Corporate Social Responsibility 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :It is a great honour for National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases(NICVD) to be bestowed with 10 awards at '10th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Summit and Awards 2021', for serving the people of Pakistan, irrespective of their cast, creed and religion and without any discrimination, totally free of cost.

This success is a result of the visionary leadership of Professor Nadeem Qamar (Executive Director, NICVD) and outstanding efforts of Hyder Awan (Management consultant, NICVD), who always think about patients and strives to provide state-of-the-art heart healthcare services to the patients at their doorstep free of cost, yet another, achievement of NICVD, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Heartiest felicitation to Professor Nadeem Qamar, Hyder Awan and Azra Maqsood for their progressive and forward looking vision in transforming NICVD one of the best cardiac hospitals in the world.

The Management congratulated the team of the NICVD on this praiseworthy achievement, saying that it was their vision to establish a network of the world's best heart healthcare facilities throughout the province so that everyone could avail free cardiac services at their doorstep.

They further added that in a short span of 4 years, NICVD has established 10 full-fledged hospitals and 19 Chest Pain Units across Sindh Province. The network of NICVD hospitals and Chest Pain Units have been providing prompt and easily accessible cardiac services to the people of Pakistan, totally free of cost.

