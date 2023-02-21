UrduPoint.com

NID 2nd Convocation To Be Held Next Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 03:00 PM

NID 2nd convocation to be held next month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Nishtar Institute of Dentistry's (NID) 2nd convocation will be organized on March 20 wherein graduates of sessions 2016-21 will be honoured with degrees, certificates and medals.

NID principal, Dr Amjad Bari, told this news agency on Tuesday that every year 66 students graduate with a Bachelor of Dentistry and they were holding convocations for the last six years this time.

He informed that 46 medals would be awarded adding that toppers will be decorated with gold and silver medals during the convocation.

Dr Bari said that they were expecting over 200 students at the convocation. Preparations are underway to make the event a success and various committees have been formed for this purpose, the principal maintained.

Related Topics

Bari March Gold Silver Event

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to M ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to complete Road to Makkah Project soon

31 seconds ago
 realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphon ..

Realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphone Charging Record and Offers F ..

39 minutes ago
 UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical tra ..

UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical training for Syrian Civil Defence ..

51 minutes ago
 EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

3 hours ago
 FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuania ..

FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuanian leadership

3 hours ago
 NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.