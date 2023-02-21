NID 2nd convocation to be held next month

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Nishtar Institute of Dentistry's (NID) 2nd convocation will be organized on March 20 wherein graduates of sessions 2016-21 will be honoured with degrees, certificates and medals.

NID principal, Dr Amjad Bari, told this news agency on Tuesday that every year 66 students graduate with a Bachelor of Dentistry and they were holding convocations for the last six years this time.

He informed that 46 medals would be awarded adding that toppers will be decorated with gold and silver medals during the convocation.

Dr Bari said that they were expecting over 200 students at the convocation. Preparations are underway to make the event a success and various committees have been formed for this purpose, the principal maintained.