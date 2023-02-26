NID 2nd convocation to be held on March 20

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Nishtar Institute of Dentistry's (NID) 2nd convocation will be held on March 20 wherein graduates of sessions 2016-21 will be honoured with degrees, certificates and medals.

Talking to APP on Sunday, NID Principal, Dr Amjad Bari said that every year, 66 students graduate with a Bachelor of Dentistry and added that the institute was organising the ceremony for graduates of the last six years this time.

He informed that 46 medals would be awarded, adding that toppers will be decorated with gold and silver during the convocation.

Normally, all graduates cannot manage to attend, Dr Bari said, adding over 200 students were expected to participate in the convocation.

Preparations were underway to make the event a success and various committees had been formed in that regard, the principal maintained.