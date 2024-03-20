NID organises rally on World Oral Health Day

Open Menu

Published March 20, 2024

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Nishtar Institute of Dentistry (NID) arranged a rally to create awareness among public on World Oral Health Day.

Led by NID Principal Dr. Abdul Bari and MS Dr. Tariq Hameed, a large number of doctors, staff nurses and other staffers attended it.

The participants were carrying placards and banners for public awareness.

Dr. Tariq Hameed stated that along with the treatment of mental and physical illnesses, it is also very important to treat dental diseases and to take precautions and awareness for them.

Diseases like diabetes, cancer, and stomach issues are born from dental problems, as well as facial deformities, he informed

AMS, Dr. Adnan emphasized that children should brush their teeth at night and avoid confectionery items like chocolate and sweet food.

The trend of chewing gum has ended in the current era and fast food and bakery items have become more prevalent, leading to dental problems in both children and adults, he said.

Our Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) has advised both children and adults to adopt the habit of using miswak.

The use of miswak is not only economical but also the best means of protection against diseases, he noted.

Other dental experts among the partners said that if the teeth are fine, the digestive system will function properly.

Among others Dr. Nasim Siddiqi, Dr. Imran Bacha, Superintendent Nurse Tahira Nazar, Dr. Khurram, Dr. Hassan and Dr. Saleem were present.

More Stories From Pakistan