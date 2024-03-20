NID Organises Rally On World Oral Health Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 09:09 PM
Nishtar Institute of Dentistry (NID) arranged a rally to create awareness among public on World Oral Health Day
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Nishtar Institute of Dentistry (NID) arranged a rally to create awareness among public on World Oral Health Day.
Led by NID Principal Dr. Abdul Bari and MS Dr. Tariq Hameed, a large number of doctors, staff nurses and other staffers attended it.
The participants were carrying placards and banners for public awareness.
Dr. Tariq Hameed stated that along with the treatment of mental and physical illnesses, it is also very important to treat dental diseases and to take precautions and awareness for them.
Diseases like diabetes, cancer, and stomach issues are born from dental problems, as well as facial deformities, he informed
AMS, Dr. Adnan emphasized that children should brush their teeth at night and avoid confectionery items like chocolate and sweet food.
The trend of chewing gum has ended in the current era and fast food and bakery items have become more prevalent, leading to dental problems in both children and adults, he said.
Our Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) has advised both children and adults to adopt the habit of using miswak.
The use of miswak is not only economical but also the best means of protection against diseases, he noted.
Other dental experts among the partners said that if the teeth are fine, the digestive system will function properly.
Among others Dr. Nasim Siddiqi, Dr. Imran Bacha, Superintendent Nurse Tahira Nazar, Dr. Khurram, Dr. Hassan and Dr. Saleem were present.
Recent Stories
Polio campaign to stats from 25 March: ADC Larkana
Food Authority seizes substandard meat in raid ahead of Ramadan
Dubai’s ETG ECO GREEN set to launch in Pakistan
Bugti hails security forces on foiling terror bid in Gwadar
Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: Minister
IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endTB clinical trial
Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services for elderly, persons with dis ..
Azma asks Shandana, Marwat to apologise over wrong statement
Water shortage in April due to maintenance, Cheif Engineer
Police accelerate crackdown on kite-flying across Punjab
Over 506,032 ration bags distributed across division
Commissioner for making price control mechanism more effective
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio campaign to stats from 25 March: ADC Larkana41 seconds ago
-
Food Authority seizes substandard meat in raid ahead of Ramadan42 seconds ago
-
Bugti hails security forces on foiling terror bid in Gwadar47 seconds ago
-
Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: Minister5 minutes ago
-
IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endTB clinical trial5 minutes ago
-
Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services for elderly, persons with disabilities5 minutes ago
-
Azma asks Shandana, Marwat to apologise over wrong statement5 minutes ago
-
Water shortage in April due to maintenance, Cheif Engineer29 seconds ago
-
Police accelerate crackdown on kite-flying across Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Over 506,032 ration bags distributed across division32 seconds ago
-
Commissioner for making price control mechanism more effective34 seconds ago
-
Lawyers rights to be protected at all costs: Pirzada35 seconds ago