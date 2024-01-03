NID principal Dr Amjad Bari grieved

Dr Adan Talal, younger son of Principal Nishtar Institute of Dentistry(NID), Dr Amjad Bari and Associate Prof. Dr Naghma Bari, died in a road mishap here on Wednesday. He was 25

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Dr Adan Talal, younger son of Principal Nishtar Institute of Dentistry(NID), Dr Amjad Bari and Associate Prof. Dr Naghma Bari, died in a road mishap here on Wednesday. He was 25.

He was driving a car along with three of his friends when it turned turtle due to over speeding in foggy weather, said hospital sources.

They informed that Dr Adan died on the spot while his comrades sustained injuries in the mishap.

The deceased was studying in China and had returned to Multan for vacations, they said and added that his funeral was held in the evening at Nishtar Hospital Mosque and attended by a large number of relatives, doctors and people from other walks of life.

