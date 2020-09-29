NID to launch evening shift from Oct 1

Nishtar Institute of Dentistry (NID) is launching evening shift from October 1 which will be first public dental hospital across Punjab to work in double shifts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Nishtar Institute of Dentistry (NID) is launching evening shift from October 1 which will be first public dental hospital across Punjab to work in double shifts.

The NID will offer root canal, filling and teeth pulling in first phase while other services will be made available in next phase.

The launching ceremony will be organized on Oct 1 wherein Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti, NMU Acting VC, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood will be chief guests.

The shift will benefit working people who are unable to get treatment for their teeth problems in morning timings due to their office hours.

The health facility is already offering teeth cure at low rates in public sector, said a release issued here on Tuesday.