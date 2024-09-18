Nida Dar completes 2000 runs in T-20 cricket

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) In a remarkable milestone for Pakistani women's cricket, Nida Dar has become the third Pakistani cricketer to score 2000 runs in T-20 internationals.

She joins the elite company of Javeria Khan and Bismah Maroof, solidifying her place as one of Pakistan’s top female cricketers.

The feat was achieved after playing 155 matches and 136 innings. Her journey to 2000 runs was marked by consistent performances, with her highest score of 75 runs secured against South Africa in Benoni during a match in 2019.

Her average stands at 17.93, complemented by an impressive strike rate of 101.51, showcasing her ability to contribute significantly in limited-overs cricket.

This achievement is a major career highlight and further boosts her standing in Pakistan's cricket history. Fans and analysts alike have celebrated her consistency and determination, hailing this accomplishment as a testament to her dedication to the sport.