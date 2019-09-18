NIDA Launches Project "Female Youth Empowerment"

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :In collaboration with USAID Small Grants and Ambassador's Fund Programme (SGAFP), National Integrated Development Association (NIDA-Pakistan) has launched a project titled "Female Youth Empowerment".

According to an official, the aim was to strengthen economic development of women and create an environment for social change.

He said that deserving women would be imparted vocational and entrepreneurial skills training through training in Advance Boutique Tailoring and Hand/Machine Embroidery.

He said that the project would link them to local market for sustainable livelihoods and income generation which would improve socioeconomic status of women.

"For the promotion of the project there will be active collaboration with key stakeholders such as Local CBOs, Local women groups, District Social welfare Office, elected representatives and Non Governmental Organizations (NGO's)", he said.