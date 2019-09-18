UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NIDA Launches Project "Female Youth Empowerment"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:15 PM

NIDA launches project

In collaboration with USAID Small Grants and Ambassador's Fund Programme (SGAFP), National Integrated Development Association (NIDA-Pakistan) has launched a project titled "Female Youth Empowerment"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :In collaboration with USAID Small Grants and Ambassador's Fund Programme (SGAFP), National Integrated Development Association (NIDA-Pakistan) has launched a project titled "Female Youth Empowerment".

According to an official, the aim was to strengthen economic development of women and create an environment for social change.

He said that deserving women would be imparted vocational and entrepreneurial skills training through training in Advance Boutique Tailoring and Hand/Machine Embroidery.

He said that the project would link them to local market for sustainable livelihoods and income generation which would improve socioeconomic status of women.

"For the promotion of the project there will be active collaboration with key stakeholders such as Local CBOs, Local women groups, District Social welfare Office, elected representatives and Non Governmental Organizations (NGO's)", he said.

Related Topics

Women Market

Recent Stories

Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

1 minute ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan cha ..

1 minute ago

Brexit With Deal Can Still Happen - European Commi ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 45 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

European equities dip at open before Fed

5 minutes ago

'Chinese online taxi service' offers 10% discounts ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.