Nida Sharif Qureshi Successfully Defends PhD Thesis On Innovative Teaching Strategies

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Nida Sharif Qureshi successfully defends PhD thesis on Innovative Teaching Strategies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Nida Sharif Qureshi, a dedicated PhD scholar in the Department of Teachers’ education at Qurtuba University’s Dera Ismail Khan Campus, has successfully defended her research thesis titled "Impact of Innovative Teaching Strategies on Active Participation of Secondary school Students."

The defense took place at the Peshawar Campus of Qurtuba University, where Qureshi presented her findings to a panel of esteemed examiners.

Her supervisor, Prof. Dr. Asif Jamil, praised her comprehensive research and contributions to the field. The internal examiner, Prof. Dr. Umar Ali, and the external examiner, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Amin Khan from Malakand University, also lauded her work for its relevance and practical implications in educational settings.

Her research explores how innovative teaching methods can enhance student engagement and participation, offering valuable insights for educators and policymakers alike.

