NIDM Organize Two-day Capacity Building Training Programme In Sanghar

Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:59 PM

NIDM organize two-day capacity building training programme in Sanghar

The National Institute of Disaster Management(NIDM) Islamabad organized two days training programme here on Wednesday at DC office for government officers of Sanghar and NGOs representatives to mitigate the sufferings of national disasters, provide rapid relief to people and collecting data

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Disaster Management(NIDM) Islamabad organized two days training programme here on Wednesday at DC office for government officers of Sanghar and NGOs representatives to mitigate the sufferings of national disasters, provide rapid relief to people and collecting data.

Among others, Deputy Director NDMA Tahir u din, Capacity Building Specialist Waseem Ahmed, education, health, Information, Local govt, Agriculture officers and NGOs representatives also attended the session. Addressing the concluding ceremony Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hassan Khuwaja said that Federal and provincial governments usually organized various programmes in order to provide training to both Government and NGOs officials for their capacity building which could be helpful to avert any untoward damages during natural calamities.

