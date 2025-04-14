Niece killed for honor

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A man killed his niece for honor here in the jurisdiction of Harnoli police on Monday.

Police said that Nusrullah (55), resident of Bala Shareef was doubtful over the character of his niece -- Mehnaz Gill (22).

On the day of incident,he killed her after opening fire at her.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.