Niece Killed Over Character Suspicion
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 09:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) An man shot dead his niece over character suspicion in the area of Rodala Road police station.
Police spokesman said here on Sunday that 23-year-old Sanum Bibi of Chak No.380-GB was sleeping in her house when her infuriated uncle Amin resident of Pindi Sheikh Musa came and opened fire at her.
The accused was reportedly suspicious of the loose character of the girl due to which he opened fire.
As a result, the girl received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.
The police arrested the accused while further investigation was under progress, he added.
