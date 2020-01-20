UrduPoint.com
Nielsen Launches Market Research Initiative At IBA

Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:28 PM

Nielsen launches market research initiative at IBA

Nielsen in collaboration with Institute of Business Administration- Karachi's Career Development Center launched an educational market research initiative for graduating students titled Nielsen Academy here at the Main Campus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Nielsen in collaboration with Institute of business Administration- Karachi's Career Development Center launched an educational market research initiative for graduating students titled Nielsen academy here at the Main Campus.

The ceremony was attended by students, faculty members, research professionals and experts, said a press release on Monday.

The program, comprising of both coursework and fieldwork aims to not only equip students with the necessary knowledge required to excel in the workforce but provide them the opportunity to learn about the latest research dynamics from experts in the field.

