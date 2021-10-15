UrduPoint.com

NIFTH Opens Door For New Talent Every Thursday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 01:30 PM

NIFTH opens door for new talent every Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-NIFTH (Lok-Virsa) is providing an opportunity to young talent every Thursday at Hill Joint open stage.

"Open stage is a event which takes place every Thursday in which various artists bands that need a platform to practice and they do not often find a place to do so can perform", an official of NIFTH said.

NIFTH started this open stage for young artists to explore their talent, write new songs, meet new artists, perform live at stage and improve their craft in the process,he told APP.

He said the new talent would perform under the guidance of seniors musicians to improve their skills.

Related Topics

Young Event

Recent Stories

Traffic police official shot dead

Traffic police official shot dead

29 minutes ago
 Marking 'black day', Kashmiri body urges world po ..

Marking 'black day', Kashmiri body urges world powers to end India's occupation ..

31 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 85381 cusecs water

IRSA releases 85381 cusecs water

31 minutes ago
 Public holiday announced on Oct 19

Public holiday announced on Oct 19

31 minutes ago
 European equities climb at open 15th Oct, 2021

European equities climb at open 15th Oct, 2021

31 minutes ago
 NHMP adopts contemporary gadgetry mechanism to con ..

NHMP adopts contemporary gadgetry mechanism to control traffic accidents

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.