NIFTH opens door for new talent every Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-NIFTH (Lok-Virsa) is providing an opportunity to young talent every Thursday at Hill Joint open stage.

"Open stage is a event which takes place every Thursday in which various artists bands that need a platform to practice and they do not often find a place to do so can perform", an official of NIFTH said.

NIFTH started this open stage for young artists to explore their talent, write new songs, meet new artists, perform live at stage and improve their craft in the process,he told APP.

He said the new talent would perform under the guidance of seniors musicians to improve their skills.