NIFTH to announce special programmes for female folk artists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa would announce to arrange special programs for women entrepreneurs including female folk artists next week aiming to provide a platform where they could showcase their inner artistic talent.

Talking to APP, an official of Lok Virsa Anwar-ul-Haq said,"Lok Virsa has been promoting folk singers and took a number of initiatives to promote rich regional folk music of different areas of Pakistan but this time particularly focused on female artisans." Adding he said," Folk music of Pakistan is slow, relaxing, based on sweet lyrics representing the image of the local people Lok Virsa would ensure to work on female artisans for the promotion of their skills.

Anwar further informed that Lok Virsa has taken a number of initiatives to promote cultural diversity, especially the rich heritage and folk of backward and neglected areas.

He said Lok Virsa has been promoting folk singers and has taken a number of initiatives to promote rich regional folk music of different areas of Pakistan.

Adding he said, it is very unfortunate that women are disappearing from folk music but Lok Virsa is making every possible effort to provide an enabling environment so the mantle of folk music is transferred to the coming generations.

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has shown incredible performances during the previous years for the promotion of folk and traditional heritage of Pakistan.

Many cultural activities were conducted this year to nurture national harmony and integration among all federating units through displaying their beautiful cultural traditions, he added.

A Folk Festival was also organized in which hundreds of master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians, and folk dances groups participated.

