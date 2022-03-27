NIFTH to announce special programmes for female folk artists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa would announce to arrange special programs for women entrepreneurs including female folk artists next week aiming to provide a platform where they could showcase their artistic talent.

Talking to APP, an official of Lok Virsa Anwar-ul-Haq said, "Lok Virsa has been promoting folk singers and took a number of initiatives to promote rich regional folk music of different areas of Pakistan but this time particularly focused on female artisans." He said, "Folk music of Pakistan is slow, relaxing, based on sweet lyrics representing the image of the local people Lok Virsa would ensure to work on female artisans for the promotion of their skills.

Anwar informed that Lok Virsa had taken a number of initiatives to promote cultural diversity, especially the rich heritage and folk of backward and neglected areas.

He said Lok Virsa had been promoting folk singers and had taken a number of initiatives to promote rich regional folk music of different areas of Pakistan.

He added that it was unfortunate that women were disappearing from folk music but Lok Virsa was making every possible effort to provide an enabling environment so the tradition of folk music is transferred to the coming generations.

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has shown incredible performances during the previous years for the promotion of folk and traditional heritage of Pakistan.

Many cultural activities were conducted this year to nurture national harmony and integration among all federating units through displaying their beautiful cultural traditions, he added.

A Folk Festival was also organized in which hundreds of master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians, and folk dances groups participated.

