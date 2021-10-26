NIFTH to organize 'Lok Mela' on Nov 1

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)- Lok Virsa to organize a 7-day 'Lok Mela' which will start from November 1 to 7 at Lok Virsa Complex, Garden Avenue, here

Hundreds of master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians, folk performers and folk dancers from all over the country will participate in the mela.

NIFTH is organizing the festival called "Lok Mela" annually at the Federal Capital Islamabad for the last four decades.

The festival aims at promoting indigenous folk heritage and encouraging traditional practitioners including master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians and rural performers. It also serves to strengthen national harmony and integration among all federating units through their effective participation.

The festival will not only provide the craftspeople an important platform to demonstrate their skills and win recognition of their talent at national level but also extend them an opportunity to sell their crafts without any exploitation or involvement of middleman.

Due to prevailing COVID situation, strict observance of all SOPs will be ensured. No entry will be allowed into the festival without face mask. No food stall will be allowed in any provincial pavilion. A separate food corner will be set up within the festival where stalls will be allocated with required SOPs.

To maintain physical distance, no performance podium will be allowed within the pavilions. All provincial artists, musicians and dance groups will perform at a central stage located outside on given schedule with equal time span to all provinces/regions.