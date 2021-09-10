UrduPoint.com

NIFTH's 'Music & Arts' 3-month Course To Start Next Month: Talha

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

NIFTH's 'Music & Arts' 3-month course to start next month: Talha

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa (NIFTH) and Echo Records will launch a three months course titled 'Level Up a Skill Development program' by next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa (NIFTH) and Echo Records will launch a three months course titled 'Level Up a Skill Development program' by next month.

Talking to APP, Executive Director NIFTH Talha Ali on Friday said that the short course program is ideal for those who want to study abroad in music and film production with the aim of enlightening creative musical minds.

He further said, "Our panel of instructors consists of highly skilled and well-known professionals in their respective fields." He said the courses included, music short courses, pop vocal training and saxophone, Arts and Crafts Courses.

The last date to apply for registration is 30th September 2021, he added.

\395

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music September

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanit ..

Reem Al Hashemy participates in High-level Humanitarian Event on Anticipatory Ac ..

11 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on politics

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on politics

32 seconds ago
 UK economic recovery slows sharply on Covid fallou ..

UK economic recovery slows sharply on Covid fallout

34 seconds ago
 Faisal Amin condoles death of veteran journalist R ..

Faisal Amin condoles death of veteran journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai

36 seconds ago
 US air base gives all-clear after active shooter r ..

US air base gives all-clear after active shooter reports

41 seconds ago
 Morocco registers 3,451 new COVID-19 cases

Morocco registers 3,451 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.