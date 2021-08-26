UrduPoint.com

NIFT's 10-day 'pottery Making Exhibition' To Start From Sep 3

NIFT's 10-day 'pottery making exhibition' to start from Sep 3

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) would organize a 10-day exhibition of "Artisans-at-work in pottery making" starting from September 3 at the National Heritage Museum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) would organize a 10-day exhibition of "Artisans-at-work in pottery making" starting from September 3 at the National Heritage Museum.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said the exhibition's main objective is to promote traditional pottery making, create awareness among the masses about this centuries' old craft tradition, and provide a platform for artisans to use earn livelihood for their families.

Mr.

Talha said, "It is an important opportunity for people, especially youth to visit the exhibition and learn about the process involved from the respective master artisans who will not only demonstrate their work in front of visitors but will also sell their products at the occasion." It may be mentioned here that traditional pottery has been a source of attraction for many local and foreign tourists due to its decorative nature and attractive designs, engravings reminding the lost glory of the past culture of centuries-old heritage.

