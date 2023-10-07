NIG director Kristen Jo AAN calls on Caretaker Food Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) A delegation led by Nutrition International's Global Director Kristen Jo AAN, along with a delegation, visited the caretaker Minister for Food, Agriculture, Livestock, and Forests, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asif Rafiq, in the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

The delegation, in a meeting with the caretaker food minister, held a discussion regarding the nutrition situation in the province and promoting awareness about it in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Furthermore, high officials of Nutrition International Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also participated and were included in the delegation.

The delegation gave a briefing to the Caretaker Provincial Minister on the ongoing balanced diet and nutrition projects of Nutrition International in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and shared their performance. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Food, Agriculture, Livestock, and Forests, Asif Rafiq, while remarking that a balanced diet is the need of every individual, said that in this regard, more awareness should be given regarding taking care of the nutrition of newborns and lactating mothers.

He said that in government hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, parents of new-born children and pregnant women are encouraged to eat a balanced diet so that a healthy society can be formed.

Caretaker Minister Asif Rafiq mentioned the timely elimination of harmful food items in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the legal actions against them in order to make it possible to supply healthy food items to the people. He appreciated the efforts of Nutrition International for highlighting the importance of a balanced diet and promoting nutrition.

