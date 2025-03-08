Nigahban Ramazan Package Ensures Dignified Relief For 26,883 Beneficiaries In Chiniot
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 10:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) In a significant achievement, the Punjab government's Nigahban Ramazan Package, spearheaded by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has been successfully implemented in Chiniot district, benefiting 26,883 deserving individuals.
Each beneficiary received a pay order worth Rs 10,000, ensuring a dignified and respectful experience.
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal on Saturday conducted a thorough inspection of various areas, engaging with citizens who collected cash through pay orders at retail shops.
He also emphasized that not a single rupee was deducted from the package, maintaining the government's commitment to transparency.
Moreover, several retailers who attempted to exploit beneficiaries by collecting money in exchange for pay orders are now in police custody.
Gondal assured that the remaining pay orders will be delivered to the concerned individuals within the next few days, with the district administration working diligently to ensure seamless execution.
