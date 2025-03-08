Open Menu

Nigahban Ramazan Package Ensures Dignified Relief For 26,883 Beneficiaries In Chiniot

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Nigahban Ramazan Package ensures dignified relief for 26,883 beneficiaries in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) In a significant achievement, the Punjab government's Nigahban Ramazan Package, spearheaded by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has been successfully implemented in Chiniot district, benefiting 26,883 deserving individuals.

Each beneficiary received a pay order worth Rs 10,000, ensuring a dignified and respectful experience.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal on Saturday conducted a thorough inspection of various areas, engaging with citizens who collected cash through pay orders at retail shops.

He also emphasized that not a single rupee was deducted from the package, maintaining the government's commitment to transparency.

Moreover, several retailers who attempted to exploit beneficiaries by collecting money in exchange for pay orders are now in police custody.

Gondal assured that the remaining pay orders will be delivered to the concerned individuals within the next few days, with the district administration working diligently to ensure seamless execution.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment ..

Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives

5 minutes ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

20 minutes ago
 Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish ..

Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet ho ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan

2 hours ago
 Arab League condemns violence targeting government ..

Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria

2 hours ago
 France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza ..

France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction

2 hours ago
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

2 hours ago
 GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of Octob ..

GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat

3 hours ago
 Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Gl ..

Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heri ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Camp ..

Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign

4 hours ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to dis ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan