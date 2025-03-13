Nigehban Ramadan package: 93pc target completes in division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The divisional administration has so far delivered Nigehban Ramazan pay orders at the doorsteps of 372,732 deserving families across the division, which is 93 per cent of total target.

As many as 859 teams in the division are engaged to deliver pay orders of Rs 10,000 for each deserving family at their doorstep.

A total number of 394,651 deserving families are registered with CM Nigehban Ramadan package in the division of which 372,732 families have so far received par orders.

These details were shared by the Deputy Director Public Relations Salman Khalid here on Thursday.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had announced a Rs 30 billion Ramadan Nigehban package for 3 million low income groups in the province which is a clear cut proof of her people friendly policies.

He said that the government has also taken strict measures to maintain transparency in the distribution process of financial aid among real deserving families. Meanwhile, stern legal action is also being taken against the elements involved in illegal deductions in payment of pay orders.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif believes that the Nigehban Ramadan package is the right of the poor and the duty of the government, he maintained.

He said that the Nigehban Ramadan package is the first program in the province which has no example in the past.

Apart from this, the Punjab government has also set up 80 Ramadan Sahulat bazaars including 5 in the Faisalabad division to facilitate the common man to purchase 16 essential items on concessional rates during the holy month.

He said that sugar was available for the common man at the rate of Rs 130 per kg at special counters set up in Ramadan bazaars.

The Punjab government has also ordered for a strict crackdown on profiteers and hoarders to control prices of essential items in the province, he said.

According to a report recently issued by the divisional administration, the price control magistrates inspected 494,570 shops and imposed Rs 4.7 million fines on profiteers in the division during the first decade of the Ramadan.

They also held 3,167 retailers and registered cases against 32, in addition, 2890 outlets were sealed in four districts ---Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Faisalabad of the division.