Nigehban Ramazan: Five Agents Held For Charging Citizens

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Lahore district administration arrested five money agents on Sunday for charging citizens while distributing financial help cheques under the Nigehban Ramazan programme.

The arrests were made under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, who is overseeing the programme to ensure transparency and fairness.

The Nigehban Ramazan programme aims to provide financial assistance to deserving families during the holy month by distributing cheques directly to beneficiaries. However, reports of agents demanding money prompted swift action from the authorities.

In Tehsil Ravi, two agents were apprehended for allegedly charging an additional Rs. 500 from beneficiaries.

In Tehsil Shalimar, three Omni dealers were arrested, and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against them for illegal charging.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza directed officials to streamline distribution process by setting up cheque distribution desks at union council offices, ensuring that aid reaches the rightful recipients without any obstacles. He highlighted the importance of maintaining transparency in the programme and warned that strict action would be taken against anyone involved in corrupt practices.

The district administration has also urged citizens to report any irregularities or overcharging by agents to uphold the integrity of the programme and sustain public trust.

