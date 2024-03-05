Open Menu

Nigehban Ramazan Package Launched In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM

Nigehban Ramazan Package launched in Bahawalpur

Soft launching of the Nigehban Ramazan Package took place in Bahawalpur under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Soft launching of the Nigehban Ramazan Package took place in Bahawalpur under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa. Under this initiative, Assistant Commissioners distributed food hampers to deserving individuals in the district with their teams.

The purpose of the soft launching for the Nigehban Ramazan Package is to digitally organize data effectively. To ensure the success of the soft launching, a formal app is being used to securely store all data related to the Ramazan Package. In the Bahawalpur district, food hampers are being respectfully distributed to deserving individuals under the Nigehban Ramazan Package.

It was mentioned that food hampers in the Bahawalpur district will be distributed to 256,133 families under the package. The food hampers include high-quality items such as 2 kg rice, 2 kg ghee, 2 kg sugar, 2 kg flour, and 10 kg wheat. Officials from the Punjab Food Authority, Livestock, Food Department, and Industry Department will ensure the quality and specified quantity of items. Through a special Calendar formed in this regard, teams are contacting relevant beneficiaries at the grassroots level in Bahawalpur. They emphasized the importance of beneficiaries being present at home so that the items under the Nigehban Ramazan Package can be delivered to real persons effectively.

