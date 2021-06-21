Niger Minister for enhanced bilateral trade with Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Niger Minister for Commerce and Industry Gado Sabo Moctar and Sindh Secretary Investment Zahid Ali Abbasi Monday agreed to further enhance bilateral relations between Niger and Pakistan especially in business, trade and industries sectors.

A delegation of Niger headed by Minister for Commerce, Industries and Entrepreneurship of Young Gado Sabo Moctar met Secretary Investment Zahid Ali Abbasi at his office here in Sindh Investment Department at Finance and Trade Centre, said a statement.

Ambassador of Pakistan at Niger, Ahmed Ali Sirohey, Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Investment Niger Zakari Wargo Boubacar, Director General Development Industries Niger, Abdoulaye Boubacar, 2nd Vice President National Chamber of Commerce & Industries Niger, Bana Boureima, Businessman of Niger, Salim Sabo Moctar, Managing Director Safe pharmaceuticals Muhammad Ali Chandna, Chairman Pakistan Africa Business Council FPCCI Chaudhry Zafar Mehmood and CEO,BIOMED Pakistan Ibrahim Bin Maqsood were also presenton the occasion.

On this occasion both the sides discussed matters of mutual interests and expressed their wishes for enhancement of bilateral relations between Niger and Pakistan specially in business, trade and industries sectors.

The Sindh Secretary Investment briefed the delegation about Khairpur, Bin Qasim and Korangi special economic zones and informed that another SEZ named Dhabeji SEZ is in progress under CPEC.

Zahid Ali Abbasi said that there are so many opportunities of investment are available in different sectors in these SEZs.