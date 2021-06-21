UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niger Minister For Enhanced Bilateral Trade With Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Niger Minister for enhanced bilateral trade with Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Niger Minister for Commerce and Industry Gado Sabo Moctar and Sindh Secretary Investment Zahid Ali Abbasi Monday agreed to further enhance bilateral relations between Niger and Pakistan especially in business, trade and industries sectors.

A delegation of Niger headed by Minister for Commerce, Industries and Entrepreneurship of Young Gado Sabo Moctar met Secretary Investment Zahid Ali Abbasi at his office here in Sindh Investment Department at Finance and Trade Centre, said a statement.

Ambassador of Pakistan at Niger, Ahmed Ali Sirohey, Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Investment Niger Zakari Wargo Boubacar, Director General Development Industries Niger, Abdoulaye Boubacar, 2nd Vice President National Chamber of Commerce & Industries Niger, Bana Boureima, Businessman of Niger, Salim Sabo Moctar, Managing Director Safe pharmaceuticals Muhammad Ali Chandna, Chairman Pakistan Africa Business Council FPCCI Chaudhry Zafar Mehmood and CEO,BIOMED Pakistan Ibrahim Bin Maqsood were also presenton the occasion.

On this occasion both the sides discussed matters of mutual interests and expressed their wishes for enhancement of bilateral relations between Niger and Pakistan specially in business, trade and industries sectors.

The Sindh Secretary Investment briefed the delegation about Khairpur, Bin Qasim and Korangi special economic zones and informed that another SEZ named Dhabeji SEZ is in progress under CPEC.

Zahid Ali Abbasi said that there are so many opportunities of investment are available in different sectors in these SEZs.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Africa Business CPEC Young Progress Niger Khairpur Bin Qasim Korangi Chamber Muhammad Ali Commerce Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Has Armeena Khan started driving Rikshaw?

10 minutes ago

Entry to Arts Council without covid vaccination ha ..

21 minutes ago

Multan Sultans won the toss, opt to bat first agai ..

34 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Qualifier Match Islamabad United Vs. M ..

48 minutes ago

Inflation compounding food security, nutrition cri ..

51 minutes ago

26-player player women squad announced for West In ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.