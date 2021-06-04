UrduPoint.com
Niger Ministers Due In Pakistan On June 15 To Promote Bilateral Trade

Faizan Hashmi 34 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:37 PM

Niger's Minister for Commerce and Industries Gado Sabo Muctar and Minister for Investment Zakari Wargo will visit Pakistan on June 15-22 to hold meetings with top officials in a bid to promote bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Niger's Minister for Commerce and Industries Gado Sabo Muctar and Minister for Investment Zakari Wargo will visit Pakistan on June 15-22 to hold meetings with top officials in a bid to promote bilateral trade.

The visit is taking place on the direction of President of Niger Republic Muhammad Bazoum.

The relevant details regarding the visit of the two ministers came under discussion as Pakistan's Ambassador to Niger Ahmed Ali Sirohey called on President Bazoum.

The Niger ministers will call on the Foreign Minister, Adviser on Commerce and the representatives of board of Investment (BOI).

They will also meet the office-bearers at Chambers of Commerce and Industries in Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.

