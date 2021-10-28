Nigeria has introduced E-visa on arrival for Pakistan: High Commissioner

High Commissioner of Nigeria Abioye Muhammed Bello on Thursday said that the Nigerian government has introduced E-visa on arrival facility for Pakistanis and hoped that Pakistan would also introduce the same facility for Nigeria

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :High Commissioner of Nigeria Abioye Muhammed Bello on Thursday said that the Nigerian government has introduced E-visa on arrival facility for Pakistanis and hoped that Pakistan would also introduce the same facility for Nigeria.

He was addressing a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI).

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir shed light on the mutual trade and economic ties while LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq and Executive Committee Members were also present.

The High Commissioner said that Nigeria was importing textile products from India and China, adding that Pakistani textile products were best in quality and had a great scope in Nigerian market.

He said that there was a lack of expertise to run the industries in Nigeria, urging that Pakistan should avail this opportunity through joint ventures.

He said that Nigeria would extend cooperation to the private sector of Pakistan for joint ventures with their Nigerian counterparts.

He said that dissemination of trade related information holds key importance in strengthening mutual trade relations.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that Nigeria was one of the most culturally diverse countries in the world as more than 500 languages were spoken in Nigeria and more than 250 ethnic groups reside peacefully in Nigeria.

He said that Nigeria and Pakistan were key members of Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Commonwealth Republics. "Both the countries are maintaining good diplomatic and economic relations", he added.

"We are aware of the economic importance of Nigeria", the LCCI President said adding that it is the largest economy in Africa with GDP in excess of 500 billion Dollars and also the biggest oil producer in Africa. "Lahore Chamber has always stressed upon exploring avenues for unlocking our trade and economic potential with the major economies in the African Continent", he added.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that there was considerable potential for both countries to take the trade volume to at least above 1 billion US dollars. "For this, we need to enhance trade and economic cooperation in the fields of light engineering products, surgical instruments, pharmaceuticals, automotive parts, sports goods and value added textiles etc".

LCCI President further stated that since the fear caused by COVID was getting lower in its intensity and the world was learning how to of live with it, adding that there should be regular exchange of export oriented delegations between Pakistan and Nigeria. "LCCI will welcome the support of your good office in this connection".

He said that a sound banking channel was direly needed for enhancing the bilateral trade.