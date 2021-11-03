UrduPoint.com

Nigeria High Commissioner Meets Usman Buzdar

High Commissioner of Nigeria Abioye Mohammed Bello called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :High Commissioner of Nigeria Abioye Mohammed Bello called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Wednesday.

Chairman P&D and others were also present. Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in different sectors including agriculture, IT, tourism, textile, sports goods and pharmaceutical industry.

The CM pointed out that a number of opportunities were available to further expand trade relations between Pakistan and Nigeria. The exchange of trade delegations will further promote economic ties and the investors of both countries will be mutually benefited due to the expansion in the volume of bilateral trade, he noted.

A facilitation centre has been established at the office of CM Punjab to ensure ease for local and foreign investors and it is noteworthy that a conducive atmosphere was provided for investment, added Usman Buzdar.

Direct access was provided to investors to concerned high government officials through the facilitation centre and a zero NOC policy was being introduced to enter the province into a new arena of investment, he added.

The CM invited the Nigerian investors to invest in Punjab adding that work has been started on 12 special economic zones in three years while the industrialization process has been started in eight new special economic zones. Meanwhile, the Punjab government was going to showcase the vibrant cultural and trade potentials at Dubai Expo this month to highlight Pakistan's soft image before the world, concluded the CM.

The Nigerian High Commissioner appreciated the steps taken by the CM led Punjab governmentto facilitate the investors, adding that efforts of the CM were praiseworthy.

"We want to promote cooperation with Punjab in different sectors", he added.

